China’s Vice Premier lauds Kazakhstan’s reforms

Ding made the remarks during a meeting with Nurlybek Nalibayev, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Nalibayev is currently in China for a three-day official visit.

China and Kazakhstan are close neighbors, good friends and reliable partners, Ding said, highlighting recent high-level contacts between the two countries.

He referred to a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in July. According to Ding, the two leaders held an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and reached new important agreements.

Ding also noted that the two presidents recently attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek and a BRICS leaders’ meeting, saying their participation had provided fresh momentum for efforts to reform and improve the global governance system.

Since the beginning of this year, under the leadership of President Tokayev, political reforms have been steadily advancing in Kazakhstan, Ding said. He pointed to the adoption of a new Constitution, elections to the Qurultay, the formation of a new government and the country’s ongoing socio-economic development.

“As long-standing strategic partners, we are sincerely pleased with these achievements of our Kazakhstani friends,” the Chinese vice premier said.

Ding expressed China’s readiness to work closely with Kazakhstan to implement the important agreements and directives reached by the two heads of state and to further advance practical cooperation for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev / Kazinform

Nalibayev, for his part, confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to maintain close and productive cooperation with China through the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee. He described the committee as one of the key mechanisms for advancing the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

The talks also covered a broad range of areas for bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, artificial intelligence, cultural and humanitarian projects, and tourism development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-China rail freight reached 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026.