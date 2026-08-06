Beijing named UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture 2029

UESCO said in a statement: “Beijing was selected for its exceptional ability to bring together one of the world's richest architectural heritages with a forward-looking vision of sustainable urban development.”

The organization highlighted Beijing’s historic urban landscape, successful regeneration projects and dynamic architectural culture as examples of how heritage, innovation and community life can work together in shaping the cities of the future.

Under the theme “Back to Balance,” Beijing’s 2029 program will explore the role of architecture as a link between culture, nature and people. The initiative will include exhibitions, conferences, educational programs and public events aimed at encouraging global discussions on sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Earlier, it was reported Türkiye's Istanbul is to host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2027.