Türkiye's Istanbul to host UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2027

The decision was made during the 48th session held in Busan, South Korea.

The 49th session is scheduled to run from June 27 to July 7, 2027, in Istanbul, according to the Turkish delegation.

The country will also take the chair next year by custom, while Armenia, Grenada, Vietnam, Tanzania and Kuwait were elected as vice-chairs.

Türkiye previously hosted the 40th meeting in Istanbul in July 2016. That session was disrupted by a military coup attempt and resumed at UNESCO headquarters in Paris three months later.

Earlier, it was reported that 25 new properties were inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.