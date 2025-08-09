Armenia, Azerbaijan sign historic peace deal at White House 

Following the trilateral meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump said that, under the agreements reached, Azerbaijan and Armenia pledged to permanently ceasing hostilities and respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“With this accord, we've finally succeeded in making peace. And we just left the Oval Office, where we signed voluminous documents and very important elements to the agreement,” Trump said

The parties also pledged, together with the United States, to launch the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) transport corridor. As the Prime Minister of Armenia noted, this initiative will open the region to sustainable development and will lay the foundation for long-term benefits for all parties involved.

The head of the Armenian government drew attention to the signed agreement on unblocking transport communications, emphasizing that it is based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of each country. Under the document, the United States receives exclusive rights to implement the project for a period of 99 years.

On top of that, the meeting participants signed a joint appeal to the OSCE calling for the completion of the Minsk process and the closure of its related structures.

Trump also announced that the United States would lift the restrictions on military cooperation with Azerbaijan, including Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which limits interaction between Washington and Baku.