Emotional moment between Azerbaijan and Armenia occurs during Silk Way Star grand finale in Astana

“Let friendship prevail throughout the world. I’m giving you the highest score — 12!” she said.

In response, Saro Gevorgyan walked across the stage to embrace Samira Efendi. The artists exchanged warm words, reflecting an atmosphere of mutual respect and support.

In August, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a declaration to end military confrontation. Recently, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that peace between the two countries is being built on the Almaty Declaration and thanked the Kazakh President for his support.