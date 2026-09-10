Bank RBK celebrates historic world No.1 ranking of Brand Ambassador Elena Rybakina

Bank RBK, which serves as an official partner and brand ambassador for Elena Rybakina, highlighted the significance of her achievement.

“First place cannot be reached by accident. You get there step by step - through daily work, difficult matches, victories and defeats. Today, Elena has made this journey historic: she has become the world No. 1 and the first representative of Kazakhstan to reach the top of the WTA rankings,” said Natalya Akentyeva, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

“For Bank RBK, it is a special source of pride to stand alongside Elena at the moment she reaches this summit. Her journey offers a powerful answer to what lies behind great success: talent, character, discipline and the ability to become stronger every day. Elena has not simply topped the rankings - she has raised the bar for an entire generation,” she added.

Bank RBK’s partnership with Rybakina began in 2023 as part of the bank’s long-term strategy to support Kazakhstani sport, ranging from grassroots initiatives to elite-level competition.

According to the bank, Rybakina’s career reflects its philosophy of constantly setting new goals, refusing to settle for past achievements and striving for higher results.

Today, the bar has been raised higher than ever. Elena Rybakina has shown that the Kazakhstani flag can fly at the very top of world tennis. Her achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a powerful source of inspiration for everyone just beginning their journey in tennis or other sports, said the bank.

Bank RBK congratulated Rybakina and her team on the achievement and wished them continued success and further victories.

Bank RBK License No. 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated tennis player Elena Rybakina on becoming world No. 1.