Bahrain and Abu Dhabi funds secure McLaren Racing deal

According to a McLaren Group statement, the transaction covers stakes held by MSP Sports Capital, funds managed by O’Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds, and Caspian Funds. MSP Sports Capital confirmed that “the terms of the transaction would remain confidential.”

Earlier reports indicate that the sale of the 30% stake placed McLaren’s valuation at more than $5 billion.

Mumtalakat will remain the majority shareholder, while CYVN Holdings – which is majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government – will retain a non-controlling stake. CYVN created McLaren Group Holdings in April 2024 after completing its acquisition of McLaren Automotive, the sportscar manufacturer.

McLaren Racing currently operates teams in Formula One and the U.S.-based IndyCar Series, with plans to enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027. The new deal marks the exit of U.S.-based investment group MSP and other funds, which had taken a minority position in 2020 to support McLaren during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the transaction valued McLaren at £560 million.

Collage credit: Canva/mclaren.com

McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh emphasized the importance of the new structure: “Our suite of minority investors came on board in 2020 and we thank them for their tremendous support over the past few years as we set McLaren Racing on a path to commercial growth and financial stability,” he said. He added that the simplified ownership “strengthens our ability to future-proof the business and capture new growth opportunities.”

MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and Chairman Jahm Najafi will step down from the McLaren Racing board. Ares Management noted in a separate statement that proceeds from the transaction “will be used to return capital to investors and further strengthen its position as an experienced investor across the sports ecosystem.”

The transaction comes amid a surge in Formula One’s global popularity, fueled by Netflix’s hit documentary series Drive to Survive and Hollywood’s recent F1 blockbuster featuring Brad Pitt.

