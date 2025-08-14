Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

The growth recorded in Q1 2025 was driven by strong performances across a wide range of strategic sectors. Human Health and Social Work activities registered the highest growth rate, rising 26 percent compared to the same period last year.

Real Estate activities grew by 7.8 percent, while financial and insurance activities expanded by 5.9 percent. Accommodation and food service activities recorded a 3.4 percent increase, and transport and storage rose by 2 percent.

The GDP growth in the first quarter of this year marks a continuation of the strong performance achieved in 2024, when Dubai’s economy expanded by 5.8 percent at current prices to reach AED541 billion, and by 3.2 percent at constant prices, totalling AED443 billion. This growth was driven by standout performances in trade, real estate, financial services, transport, and industry sectors that collectively contributed nearly 78 percent of the total growth achieved during the year.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said, “In an era defined by data and AI, reliable statistics are indispensable for understanding current trends and anticipating future developments. The Q1 2025 results reflect Dubai’s economic progress, enabling policymakers, researchers, and businesses to make well-informed decisions.

"As part of our mission at Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, we remain focused on fostering integration with relevant entities to ensure that data serves stakeholders across all levels — supporting the overarching goals of the government and the forward-looking vision of our leadership.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Guided by the city’s visionary leadership and powered by strong public-private collaboration, Dubai’s performance through 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025 reflects our continued momentum towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

"As we look to accelerate further growth, our focus remains on implementing strategic initiatives and building both local and international partnerships, in turn unlocking new opportunities, enabling innovation, and turning ideas and plans into scalable, commercial successes.”

The human health and social work sector reached AED1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, achieving a 26 percent growth compared to the previous year’s first quarter. It accounted for 1.5 percent of Dubai’s total GDP, contributing 0.3 percentage points to overall economic growth.

The real estate sector, a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic structure, grew by 7.8 percent in Q1 2025, contributing 7.5 percent to the emirate’s GDP, with a total value of AED9 billion and driving economic growth by 0.6 percentage points.

The finance and insurance sector achieved a real growth of 5.9 percent in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching AED16 billion, up from AED15.12 billion in Q1 2024. It accounted for 13.4 percent of Dubai’s economy and contributed 0.8 percentage points to overall growth.

For the accommodation and food services sector, it recorded 3.4 percent growth, reaching AED4.9 billion, contributing 4.1 percent to the GDP and driving growth by 0.14 percentage points.

The information and telecommunication sector grew by 3.2 percent, with a total value of AED5.3 billion, contributing 0.14 percentage points to economic growth and accounting for 4.4 percent of the emirate’s GDP.

The wholesale and retail trade sector contributed 23 percent to the economy, with a value of AED27.5 billion, up from AED26.3 billion in the same period in 2024, marking a 4.5 percent increase and boosting economic growth by 1.03 percentage points.

Trade activity supports all other economic sectors by providing a wide variety of goods that serve multiple functions — whether as inputs, intermediates, final consumption products, or for capital formation purposes.

The manufacturing sector grew by 3.3 percent, reaching AED8.7 billion in Q1 2025 compared to AED8.4 billion in the same period last year. It contributed 7.3 percent to GDP and 0.24 percentage points to economic growth.

The transport and storage sector grew by 2 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching AED15.7 billion, up from AED15.4 billion in Q1 2024. It contributed 13 percent to Dubai’s GDP and added 0.27 percentage points to growth.

The sector encompasses all activities pertaining to land, water or air transport involving individuals, goods, handling and storage activities, and postal services. Air transport remains the largest contributor within this sector due to its high output.

Other activities accounted for 26 percent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2025, recording a growth of 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year and contributing 0.5 percentage points to overall economic growth.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is currently expanding the survey base and recalibrating the GDP time series, along with other economic indicators. This initiative is part of a broader transformation plan to adopt updated international classifications and implement global best practices, ensuring data outputs better serve the needs of users.

Earlier, it was reported Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, up 6% year-over-year.