Biologists found two olive ridley sea turtle nests in September, one at Seal Beach and another near the Huntington Beach Pier. The discovery marked the first confirmed case of natural sea turtle nesting on the U.S. West Coast, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Olive ridleys typically nest farther south in Mexico.

As Hurricane Polo approached, biologists moved 204 eggs from the two nests to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach to protect them from high surf and tides. The first group hatched at the aquarium and was taken back to Seal Beach before dawn on Nov. 14.

A second group from the Huntington Beach nest was released the following morning. The Aquarium of the Pacific said it released both groups in the early hours, when light and human activity were minimal. All the hatchlings made it from the sand to the sea.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Futa, a popular red panda in Japan, was recognized by Guinness World Records on Tuesday as the world’s oldest living red panda in captivity.