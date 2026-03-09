Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport set to resume operations from today

The source noted that initially, the domestic direction is being restored.

The source highlighted that remediation efforts are presently underway in the sections of the airport affected by the drone strike.

On March 5, there was a drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone, flying from Iranian territory, crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shekarabad village, Babek region.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemned drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport.