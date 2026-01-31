Azerbaijan and Georgia launch container train between Poti and Baku

The launching ceremony was held at the Port of Poti, involving executives from both railway companies.

The new express service is expected to operate on a fixed schedule, provide container transportation from Poti to Baku and return empty containers.

The fixed timetable and pre-set tariffs will allow cargo owners to plan logistics more accurately. The project will also be economically efficient and contribute to company revenues, Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways, said.

The block train is called to significantly reduce delivery time and reduce cargo and empty containers storage costs at terminals.

It runs along the Batumi–Poti–Tbilisi–Absheron–Sumgayit–Alat line, bridging Black Sea ports with Azerbaijan’s ports and logistics terminals. Cargo owners are offered a simplified “terminal-to-door” service.

The project is part of efforts to enhance container transportation efficiency within the Middle Corridor, and is regarded as another step to expanding opportunities of international transport corridors.

Earlier, in June, Kazakhstan launched its first multimodal terminal in Poti, designed to handle the bulk of cargo flows from China to Europe.