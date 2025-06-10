Kazakhstan opens its terminal at Port of Poti in Georgia

Attending the inauguration ceremony were officials from Kazakhstan, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Olzhas Arykbayev, General Director at Poti Transterminal, said that the terminal is capable of handling up to 25 contains per hour.

The terminal boasts an initial capacity of over 120,000 tons per year, with the potential for future expansion.

According to Kassym Tlepov, chairman of the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s Committee, the launch of the terminal is a “strategic step towards increasing the Middle Corridor’s cargo capacity”.

Last year, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor reached 4.5 million tons, marking an increase of over 60%. We aim to expand this volume to up to 10 million tons in the next three years, with the terminal at Poti Sea Port is set to handle a significant amount of cargo from China to Europe, said Tlepov.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan signed an investment deal to build an exclusive terminal at Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port.