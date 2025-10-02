Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to sustain dialogue following Denmark meeting

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, which was organized at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness for continued dialogue and expressed their commitment to the principles enshrined in the Washington Declaration.

Particular emphasis was placed on the development of transport communications and infrastructure. The sides discussed in detail the progress in the construction of logistics hubs and highways in Azerbaijan, as well as the TRIPP project being implemented in Armenia. The leaders expressed confidence that the launch of modern transport routes will promote economic growth, strengthen regional stability, and improve living standards on both sides of the border.

An important outcome of the meeting was the unanimous approval of the decision to close the OSCE Minsk Process and dismantle its associated structures.

In closing, the leaders agreed to maintain direct communication and to organize new rounds of negotiations in the near future.

As reported earlier, the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of the United States signed a joint declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan. Azerbaijan and Armenia officially published the text of the initialed peace agreement.