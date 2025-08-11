Azerbaijan and Armenia release text of initialed peace agreement

The document was published on the official websites of both countries’ foreign ministries.

The agreement was initialed on August 8 in Washington, D.C., during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the document, the parties express mutual will to establish sustainable and fair peace, good-neighborly relations and respect for international law.

- Renunciation of territorial claims. As per the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia confirm that they do not have any territorial claims to each other and shall not raise any such claims in the future.

- Prohibition of the use of force. Both countries refrain from the use of force or the threat of use of force in bilateral relations.

- Exclusion of third parties. The parties refrain from intervening with the internal affairs of each other.

- Border delimitation. The borders between the countries will be determined and demarcated based on a separate agreement and work of specialized commissions.

- Combating threats jointly. The sides condemn and combat intolerance, racial hatred and discrimination, separatism, violent extremism and terrorism in all their manifestations within their respective jurisdictions.

- Prevalence of international law. National laws cannot be used as a justification for failing to implement the provisions of a peace agreement.

- Azerbaijan and Armenia will create a bilateral commission to control the implementation of the present Agreement.

- Within one month from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, the parties undertake to withdraw all lawsuits and complaints filed against each other in international courts and not to initiate new ones.

- Opportunities for further cooperation. The document provides for the possibility of concluding additional agreements in the field of economy, transport, culture and humanitarian cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia, Azerbaijan signed historic peace deal at White House.