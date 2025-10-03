Autumn in the Almaty mountains: A symphony of colors and light
Almaty-based photographer Dmitry Dotsenko captures breathtaking images and videos on his Instagram account, offering followers and beauty enthusiasts a vivid glimpse into the city, Kazakhstan’s natural landscapes, and even cosmic phenomena such as space launches from Baikonur and video footages of the Milky Way and lunar eclipse, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In a recent series of posts, the photographer shared autumn landscapes against the backdrop of majestic Alatau mountains.
«Amid the shimmering shades of yellow, red, green, and even blue with violet, a stunning palette emerges — as if nature itself is painting its masterpieces. It’s no coincidence that „Alatau“ translates from Kazakh as „motley mountains.“ In autumn, this name comes to life in its fullest sense.
I wandered along the trails, breathing in the essence of fall and searching for the perfect angles to capture these shots. Now, I’m sharing with you moments of our autumn magic, ” the caption reads.
"At first glance, nature seems unchanged - as if summer still lingers. But look a little closer, and you can already feel autumn’s breath, especially in the mountains. That’s where I went, to bid farewell to the departing summer and welcome the first steps of fall," the publication reads.
