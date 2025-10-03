Autumn in the Almaty mountains: A symphony of colors and light

In a recent series of posts, the photographer shared autumn landscapes against the backdrop of majestic Alatau mountains.

«Amid the shimmering shades of yellow, red, green, and even blue with violet, a stunning palette emerges — as if nature itself is painting its masterpieces. It’s no coincidence that „Alatau“ translates from Kazakh as „motley mountains.“ In autumn, this name comes to life in its fullest sense.

I wandered along the trails, breathing in the essence of fall and searching for the perfect angles to capture these shots. Now, I’m sharing with you moments of our autumn magic, ” the caption reads.