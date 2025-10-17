Austria to build rehabilitation center in Kazakhstan's Almaty

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation within the framework of a project to establish the first multidisciplinary medical complex in Central Asia based on the Austrian Lassnitzhöhe and Hollenburg models. The project envisions the construction of a modern rehabilitation center in Almaty with 200–300 beds and an annual capacity of up to 15,000 patients.

The future center will combine physical and psychological rehabilitation and introduce Austrian standards of medical care quality. The implementation of the integrated SANLAS model will increase the efficiency of patient recovery, reduce government healthcare costs for chronic diseases, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a regional hub for medical rehabilitation.

In addition, the Austrian side was asked to consider the possibility of constructing a similar center in the Tolebi district of the Turkestan region, which would provide access to modern rehabilitation services for the population of the southern regions of the country and create new jobs.

“Developing private medicine and attracting investment into healthcare are key components of Kazakhstan’s new economic policy. We view the SANLAS project as a strategic initiative that will facilitate technology transfer, specialist training, and the establishment of an international-level rehabilitation center in the country,” said chairman of committee.

Professor Günter Nebel, Founder and CEO of SANLAS Holding GmbH, emphasized the company’s commitment to long-term partnership: “We see great potential in Kazakhstan for the development of modern medicine and rehabilitation. Our experience in Europe and Asia demonstrates that integrating international standards with local solutions leads to sustainable outcomes. We are ready to introduce the best Austrian practices and jointly create an innovative medical cluster in Almaty.”

SANLAS Holding GmbH is one of Austria’s leading private medical and social groups, managing a network of more than 20 healthcare institutions and employing over 1,500 professionals. The company specializes in neurological, orthopedic, and psychiatric rehabilitation, plastic surgery, and elderly care, serving more than 10,000 patients annually. SANLAS is certified under ISO 9001 and recognized as an Austrian “Leitbetrieb Austria” – a distinction awarded to leading enterprises operating on the principles of sustainable development and social responsibility.

