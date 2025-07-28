Kazakhstan, Austria keen on expanding trade, economic and investment ties

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

The sides also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.

Both sides emphasized the importance of advancing political dialogue, along with the central role of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council in strengthening priority areas of bilateral cooperation and identifying new promising spheres of interaction.

Key attention was given to the expansion of trade, economic, and investment ties. Energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and tourism were identified as priority areas of economic partnership.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Issetov expressed his commitment to the comprehensive expansion of cooperation with Austria.

Earlier it was reported that Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, Rauan Zhumabek, held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Representative for Kazakhstan, Suhail Al Mazrouei. Both sides agreed to continue developing bilateral cooperation and to begin preparations for the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled to take place in Astana on November 24-25 of this year.