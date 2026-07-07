Australia identifies likely source of mysterious ‘space balls’

According to the Australian Space Agency, the recovered objects appear to be pressure vessels from a space launch vehicle.

Their location and characteristics are consistent with debris from a foreign rocket body that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.

The agency is advising Queensland authorities and the National Emergency Management Agency following the discovery of the unidentified objects. It is also working with international authorities to formally confirm the launch vehicle and the launching state.

Queensland emergency responders have assessed and recovered the objects and determined them to be safe.

However, officials warned that further debris may still be found. Members of the public have been urged not to touch, move or recover suspected space debris and to assume such objects are dangerous until authorities advise otherwise.

Anyone who discovers suspected space debris is advised to move away from the object and contact emergency services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that several unidentified objects had been found at Forrest Beach, north of Townsville, on July 3. The items were initially suspected of containing hazardous chemicals. They were later secured, while a 50-metre exclusion zone remained in place around each object.