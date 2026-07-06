Mysterious “space balls” discovered on Australian beaches

Queensland Police said officers have been at the scene since the afternoon of July 3, following reports of several unidentified objects. Three objects were located on the day of the reports, and a fourth was found the following day. The items are suspected of containing hazardous chemicals.

A declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act was initially in place but has since been revoked after specialist teams from the Queensland Fire Department rendered the objects safe.

Police are maintaining a 50-metre exclusion zone around each of the four objects until partner agencies remove them. Authorities stressed that there is no danger to the local community and confirmed that the incident is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Queensland Fire and Rescue said its specialized scientific teams have been working throughout the weekend to safely secure the objects and continue assisting partner agencies at the scene. The 50-metre exclusion zone remains in effect as operations continue.

The Australian Space Agency confirmed it was working to determine the nature and origin of the mysterious objects, which police suspected contained hazardous chemicals.

Authorities urged the public not to touch any suspicious objects they may encounter in the area. Anyone who discovers similar items is advised to move away immediately and call Australia’s emergency number, Triple Zero (000).

The nature and origin of the debris remain under investigation. Australian authorities have not yet determined the origin of the objects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a bright meteor observed over southeast Texas drew widespread attention after producing a visible fireball, loud booms, and possible ground debris.