Colombian authorities locate missing plane with 15 aboard, no survivors reported

The Beechcraft 1900 aircraft, operated by state airline Satena, was located in the Norte de Santander region in northeastern Colombia, after local residents and the National Police found the wreckage, according to Colombian news outlet RTVC Noticias.

The aircraft, operating domestic flight NSE 8849 on the Cucuta-Ocana route, made its last contact with air traffic controllers at 11:54 a.m. after taking off at 11:42 a.m. local time, Satena said in a statement. The plane was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members.

Colombia's civil aviation authority activated emergency protocols and launched a unified command post to gather information on the crash.

