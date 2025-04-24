Kozybayev University deepens ties with University of Arizona

The delegation was led by Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

For Kozybayev University, the visit marked a significant step in deepening its partnership with one of the world’s top universities. The collaboration with the University of Arizona began in 2022, when, upon the Kazakh President's initiative, the first international branch of a U.S. university was established at Kozybayev University's campus. This landmark step became a milestone for Kazakhstan’s higher education system, paving the way for greater academic integration and new opportunities for growth.

Our delegation included representatives from Kozybayev University and Deputy Chairman of the Center for International Programs Abai Rakhmet. During the visit, we concentrated on developing dual diploma programs, transferring educational and scientific technologies, and expanding formats for academic exchanges and internships. The program began with an official meeting with the leadership of the University of Arizona. We were warmly welcomed by Vice President of Arizona International and Dean of International Education Jenny Lee, Senior Director of Central and South Asia Affairs Ricky Salazar, as well as leading professors and researchers from the university, the university noted.

Kozybayev University also highlighted the discussions were engaging and productive, with particular attention given to the development of the university's Agrocompetence Center - an interdisciplinary scientific hub focused on cutting-edge research in genomics, animal husbandry, crop production, water resources, and agricultural technologies.

The Center is designed to tackle key challenges such as food security, sustainable agriculture, and training the next generation of agricultural scientists. Our strategic partners already include the Arizona Genomics Institute (AGI) and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST, Saudi Arabia). In the near future, we plan to send our first biotechnology program students under the dual diploma program to KAUST for internships in genomic selection and bioinformatics, said the University's press service.

The key event of the visit was the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement between Kozybayev University and the University of Arizona. This agreement paves the way for the launch of new joint programs in medicine and business. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister Sayasat Nurbek and symbolized the high level of bilateral trust and the desire for long-term partnership.

In addition, four presentations were made during the visit, highlighting the development of Kozybayev University’s research centers in key priority areas: water resource management, veterinary medicine, agriculture consortium of regions, and sustainable agrobiotechnology. Special attention was given to the presentation by world-renowned professor Jeffrey Pyun and his research team, who showcased the innovative work on sulfur-based polymers - a cutting-edge technology that repurposes petrochemical waste to produce environmentally friendly materials.

I am confident that Kazakhstan has all the necessary potential to implement such solutions within the framework of the Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign. Our delegation also explored the infrastructure of the University of Arizona, including its Genomics Institute and Agricultural Research Center. We reached agreements on the development of academic and research programs, internships, and professional training for Kazakhstani specialists, said Yerbol Isakayev, Chairman of the Board and Rector of Kozybayev University.

According to him, this visit not only reaffirmed the strength of international partnerships, but also provided a significant boost to the continued growth and transformation of Kozybayev University into a regional hub for advanced education and science.

We are moving forward with confidence - guided by global standards, scientific collaboration, and a shared commitment to building a sustainable future for our country, he added.

