Managed by Unai Emery, Villa secured their first major European trophy since winning the European Cup in 1982. Emery also lifted the Europa League trophy for a fifth time in his coaching career.

Villa took control late in the first half as Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a powerful volley before Emi Buendia curled a superb strike into the top corner moments later.

The Premier League side sealed the victory in the 58th minute when Morgan Rogers converted Buendia’s cross at the near post.

“It’s really something fantastic,” Emery told TNT Sports after the match. “We played in a very serious way this year. So focused. I was telling them, ‘we need desire in this competition and to show on the pitch that you are the protagonist.’ And they did it.”

Villa captain John McGinn described the triumph as “the proudest night” of his career.

“The pride I felt at 3-0 with 10 minutes to go, thinking ‘we’re European champions,’ is something I can’t even describe,” he said.

👑 Prince William, Aston Villa fan. pic.twitter.com/D8LzjXXbzX — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 20, 2026

Among those celebrating was Prince William, a longtime Aston Villa supporter. Kensington Palace posted on X: “Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!”

Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team,staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!



Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay… https://t.co/sXLzgzvFoW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Arsenal F.C. were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City F.C. were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.