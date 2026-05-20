Mikel Arteta’s side secured the title following three consecutive runner-up finishes, ending Arsenal’s longest wait for the English crown since the Premier League era began.

The North London club had led the table for most of the season, although their title hopes appeared under threat after a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in April. Arsenal responded strongly in the final stretch to seal their first league triumph since the legendary “Invincibles” campaign of 2003/04.

This belongs to all of us. pic.twitter.com/7cUNDp2KR5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Midfielder Declan Rice celebrated the achievement on Instagram, posting a picture with teammates alongside the caption: “I told you all.. it’s done.”

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who guided the club to its last title in 2004, also congratulated the team.

“You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment,” Wenger said in a message shared by the club.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith praised the team’s consistency throughout the campaign.

“Brilliant! It’s fully deserved,” Smith said. “Arsenal have had the best defence. As an overall unit Mikel Arteta has done incredibly well.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also congratulated the club, writing on X: “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

22 long years for the Arsenal.



But finally, we’re back where we belong.



Champions! — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 19, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is expected to introduce a new generation of football stars to the global stage, highlighting 15 young players to watch at the tournament.