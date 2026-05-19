Astana, UNESCO expand cooperation in cultural heritage preservation

The minister informed his interlocutor of the great importance attached by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the principles and practice of multilateral cooperation within the United Nations system, in which UNESCO has traditionally held a special place as a key instrument of international cooperation in the humanitarian areas.

The Foreign Minister underscored the significance of the history of the Golden Horde as a major state that played an important role in the formation of the Kazakh nation, as well as a number of other peoples of Central Asia and Eastern Europe. In this context, he expressed appreciation to UNESCO for its decision to grant patronage to the significant international symposium taking place in Astana on 19-20 May 2026.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his turn, Lazare Eloundou Assomo thanked Kazakhstan for the invitation, noting the high level of organization and substantive quality of the scientific event. According to him, UNESCO highly values its cooperation with Kazakhstan, including in view of its ongoing membership in the World Heritage Committee, and stands ready to continue joint efforts aimed at safeguarding its cultural, natural, documentary and intangible heritage, as well as strengthening the capacities of Kazakh experts in this field.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to constructive cooperation within the UNESCO’s mandate.

Earlier, during the event, President Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan is interested in further development of cooperation with UNESCO.