Astana to open 12 schools this year and continue LRT development, mayor Kassymbek reports to President

Zhenis Kassymbek reported that Astana’s economic indicators continue an upward trajectory. Fixed asset investments saw a 9.1 percent annual increase, totaling 588 billion tenge from January to April, with major funding allocated to manufacturing, education, health, transport, as well as trade and logistics.

Astana’s light rail transit (LRT) system is now fully operational. To further improve urban mobility, authorities are already advancing the second phase of the project.

Kassymbek also briefed the president on the construction of social facilities and the expansion of residential zones. Astana has delivered 44 new schools in recent years, with a further 12 institutions preparing to welcome students this academic term. The city is also advancing youth services through two upcoming student palaces and six kindergartens. Two perinatal hubs, a multidisciplinary medical center, and a specialized diagnostic complex are also slated for commissioning before 2028.

Mayor Kassymbek presented an update on Astana’s utility infrastructure and Smart City initiatives. For 2026, the city plans to upgrade 173 courtyards and public areas, alongside planting over 1.1 million trees and shrubs.

Commending Kassymbek's efforts, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued directives for the continued progress and modernization of the capital.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Russia Vladimir Putin will arrive in Kazakhstan on May 27-29 for a state visit on the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.