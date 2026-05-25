President Putin to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

In Astana, the leaders are expected to debate the current state and prospects for strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held on May 28 with the participation of the Heads of State of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Forum will take place on May 29.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to travel to China on a two-day visit and will work in Beijing on May 19-20.