Astana to host air taxi demonstration flight

The demonstration will feature the AutoFlight Prosperity, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to carry one pilot and five passengers. It has a top speed of 200 km/h and a range of up to 200 kilometers.

The demonstration flight is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on July 24 at the Kazanat hippodrome. Organizers said the date and time may be changed if weather conditions deteriorate.

To note, Kazakhstan’s first eVTOL demonstration flights were held in Alatau in May 2026.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan started building infrastructure for urban air taxis.