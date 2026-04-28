Astana schoolchildren win big at UK Robotics Championship

It is noteworthy, they won top honors in the Robot Game category and were named the Best Team of the Championship.

The event brought together 68 teams from the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, Slovakia, and other countries.

The Kazakh team earned the right to compete in the international arena after excelling at the Central Asia First Championship in Astana.

Alongside their robotics performance, the students presented artifacts.kz, an online database of Kazakhstan’s archaeological artifacts. The project was praised for its technological sophistication and its contribution to preserving national cultural heritage.

Notably, a Kazakh student develops 3D video game about Kazakh traditions, storms into AI competition finals.