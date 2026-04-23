Kazakh student develops 3D video game about Kazakh traditions, storms into AI competition finals
A school student from Aktau Azan Yesbol has created a 3D video game called SARDAR, designed to promote the national traditions of the Kazakh people. His project reached the finals of an international AI competition, Qazinform News Agency quotes him saying in an interview with the Jibek Joly TV Channel.
He said the game’s storyline introduces players to the rich culture and history of Kazakhstan, aiming to foster patriotism and interest in national values among young people.
I think it’s very effective. I see it with my younger brother and other children: while enjoying the game, they also learn about Kazakh culture, he noted.
Azan Yesbol added that a children’s version of the game is already in development, with plans for an expanded edition for adults in the future.
Earlier, it was reported that a schoolboy from Kyzylorda developed an educational app for programming.
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