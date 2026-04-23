Kazakh student develops 3D video game about Kazakh traditions, storms into AI competition finals

He said the game’s storyline introduces players to the rich culture and history of Kazakhstan, aiming to foster patriotism and interest in national values among young people.

I think it’s very effective. I see it with my younger brother and other children: while enjoying the game, they also learn about Kazakh culture, he noted.

Azan Yesbol added that a children’s version of the game is already in development, with plans for an expanded edition for adults in the future.

Earlier, it was reported that a schoolboy from Kyzylorda developed an educational app for programming.

It is worth reminding, Kazakh schoolgirls to present a smart city project in Italy.