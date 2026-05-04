Astana school student named best pilot at Drone Soccer Championships in U.S.

In the individual standings, Arsen Amantay, a student from School-Lyceum No. 8, claimed first place and earned the title of “Super Pilot.” He demonstrated precise drone control, quick decision-making, and a high level of technical skill throughout the competition.

In the team event, the Astana students finished second in the U.S., confirming strong teamwork and the high quality of coaching.

It is worth noting that in August this year, Astana will host one of the world’s most prestigious school competitions in artificial intelligence for the first time — the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI).

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.