Kazakhstan officially confirmed as host of International Olympiad in AI

The prestigious competition will take place in Astana in August 2026 and will bring together the world’s top young AI specialists in Kazakhstan for the first time.

Mussin announced the decision on social media, emphasizing that the choice of Kazakhstan as the venue is no coincidence and reflects the growing strength of the country’s technological ecosystem.

According to him, in recent years, the country has established a solid foundation for the development of competitive programming and the training of world-class talent. In particular, in 2024, Kazakhstan hosted the finals of the ICPC World Programming Championship, and in 2025, the Kazakh national team achieved one of the best results in its history— finishing fourth in the global competition in China.

Bagdat Mussin also specifically highlighted the contribution of Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev, emphasizing that the synergy between government policy and the professional community enables the achievement of systemic results.

The Federation stressed that hosting the IOAI is not only a prestigious international event but also a strategic development tool. First, participation in such competitions provides direct access to the global talent market.

Major tech companies are already using the finals of international competitions as a recruitment platform, identifying the top participants while they are still in school.

Second, this represents a new level of human capital export — Kazakhstani participants are becoming part of the world’s leading AI teams. Third, such events attract international partnerships, universities, and investments in the technology sector to the country.

Furthermore, hosting world-class competitions boosts domestic competition and the quality of specialist training, while also establishing a strong image of Kazakhstan as a regional technology hub.

It is specifically noted that hosting the IOAI in Astana is directly linked to the country’s declared Year of Artificial Intelligence and is part of a systematic policy to develop the digital economy.

“This is a major recognition of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in an era of global technological competition,” Bagdat Mussin noted.

The Federation is confident that the Olympiad will serve as a magnet for talent, ideas, and international partnerships, and will also enhance the country's position on the global technology map.

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.