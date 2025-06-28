Anna Danilina advances to Lexus Eastbourne Open final

The Kazakhstani, paired with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, claimed a three-set victory over the British duo Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden with a score of 2–6, 7–5, 11–9. The match lasted one hour and thirty-seven minutes.

In the final, they will take on the winner of the match between Giuliana Olmos and Renata Zarazua of Mexico and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Maya Joint of Australia.

This marks the fourth final this month for Danilina.

She fell just short of the title in her previous three appearances in London, Nottingham and at Roland Garros.

Danilina currently leads Kazakhstan’s women’s doubles rankings and holds the No. 9 position in the WTA standings.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko has failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon.