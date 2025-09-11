Astana reveals roster for GP Québec and Montréal 2025 races
18:12, 11 September 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in two one-day races in Canada - Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (September 12th) and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (September 14th), Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
The team’s rider roster will consist of Alberto Bettiol, Anthon Charmig, Aaron Gate, Henok Mulubrhan, Max Kanter, Simone Velasco, Ide Schelling.
Dmitriy Fofonov and Peter Kennaugh will be sports directors.
