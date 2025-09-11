Kazakhstan announces team for Davis Cup tie against S. Korea

The team consists of Alexander Bublik, Alexander Shevchenko, Beibit Zhukayev, and Timofey Skatov.

Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko will kick the action on September 12 in the singles against Chung Hyeon. The singles will be followed by the battle of Kazakhstan’s No.1 seed Alexander Bublik against Kwon Soon-woo.

Beibit Zhukayev and Timofey Skatov will be teaming up in the doubles to face Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung on September 13. On the same day, Alexander Shevchenko is to take on Chung Hyeon, and Alexander Bublik will face Kwon Soon-woo in reverse singles matches.

Kazakhstan’s World Group I tie against South Korea will be played on the hard court at the Songam Sport Town in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Ties will be played as best-of-five matches, with two singles matches on day one, followed by the doubles match and the two reverse singles matches on day two. All matches are played as best-of-three tie-break sets.

