Astana officials entrusted with speeding up solid waste plant construction
15:12, 11 October 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has entrusted the authorities of Astana with accelerating the construction of a solid waste processing plant, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
According to him, there have been positive developments in Astana, but significant work still lies ahead.
Earlier, the President participated in the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.
He also surveyed the Greenline boulevard in the city’s Nura district.