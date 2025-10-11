EN
    President surveys Greenline boulevard in Astana’s Nura district

    14:35, 11 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed today the Greenline Boulevard in Astana’s Nura district, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The first phase of the project spanning 3.8 hectares has been completed.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    It features pedestrian and bicycle paths, architectural elements and artificial ponds.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    City mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported that 170 public spaces and yards across Astana are undergoing renovation.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Landscaping works are underway in the Botanic Garden, Triathlon Park, Ataturk Park, Peace and Reconciliation Park, Presidential Park and along the city’s main streets.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Additionally, the landscaping concept for the Mynzhyldyk Alley has been finalized. The reconstruction of the Yessil River embankment is also underway.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure upgrading projects to create a modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly urban environment for the residents.

    Earlier it was reported that the President participated in the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

    Kazakhstan Astana Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
