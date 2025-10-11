President surveys Greenline boulevard in Astana’s Nura district
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed today the Greenline Boulevard in Astana’s Nura district, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The first phase of the project spanning 3.8 hectares has been completed.
It features pedestrian and bicycle paths, architectural elements and artificial ponds.
City mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported that 170 public spaces and yards across Astana are undergoing renovation.
Landscaping works are underway in the Botanic Garden, Triathlon Park, Ataturk Park, Peace and Reconciliation Park, Presidential Park and along the city’s main streets.
Additionally, the landscaping concept for the Mynzhyldyk Alley has been finalized. The reconstruction of the Yessil River embankment is also underway.
The President emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure upgrading projects to create a modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly urban environment for the residents.
