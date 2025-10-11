President surveys Greenline boulevard in Astana’s Nura district

The first phase of the project spanning 3.8 hectares has been completed.

Photo credit: Akorda

It features pedestrian and bicycle paths, architectural elements and artificial ponds.

Photo credit: Akorda

City mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported that 170 public spaces and yards across Astana are undergoing renovation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Landscaping works are underway in the Botanic Garden, Triathlon Park, Ataturk Park, Peace and Reconciliation Park, Presidential Park and along the city’s main streets.

Photo credit: Akorda

Additionally, the landscaping concept for the Mynzhyldyk Alley has been finalized. The reconstruction of the Yessil River embankment is also underway.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President emphasized the importance of continuing infrastructure upgrading projects to create a modern, comfortable, and eco-friendly urban environment for the residents.

