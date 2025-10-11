President Tokayev joins Taza Qazakhstan environmental campaign

As part of the nationwide campaign, around 2.4 million seedlings have been planted across the country this year.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, a large-scale cleanup event as part of the Taza (Clean) Qazaqstan campaign took place in Shymkent. A total of 3,755 people participated in the event.