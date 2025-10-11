President Tokayev joins Taza Qazakhstan environmental campaign
12:17, 11 October 2025
Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the volunteers and environmental activists, took part in a tree-planting event in the Botanical Garden of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
As part of the nationwide campaign, around 2.4 million seedlings have been planted across the country this year.
As it was reported, a large-scale cleanup event as part of the Taza (Clean) Qazaqstan campaign took place in Shymkent. A total of 3,755 people participated in the event.