    President Tokayev joins Taza Qazakhstan environmental campaign

    12:17, 11 October 2025

    Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the volunteers and environmental activists, took part in a tree-planting event in the Botanical Garden of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev joins Taza Qazakhstan environmental campaign
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of the nationwide campaign, around 2.4 million seedlings have been planted across the country this year.  

     

    President Tokayev joins Taza Qazakhstan environmental campaign
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, a large-scale cleanup event as part of the Taza (Clean) Qazaqstan campaign took place in Shymkent. A total of 3,755 people participated in the event.

