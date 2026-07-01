Kazakhstan ranks as Central Asia’s safest country for investors

Kazakhstan ranked 53rd, narrowly missing the global top 50 by three positions.

According to the study, the ranking assesses investment safety rather than the volume of foreign capital attracted. It evaluates countries based on their resilience to economic crises, political risks, currency volatility, and other external shocks.

The report notes that investors increasingly prioritize capital preservation alongside the pursuit of high returns, making economic and political stability key factors in investment decisions.

Kazakhstan ranked first among Central Asian nations, with Uzbekistan in 81st place, Kyrgyzstan in 96th, and Tajikistan in 97th.

Russia ranked 71st in the global index.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan remained one of the European Union's key energy suppliers in the first quarter of 2026, ranking as the bloc's third-largest source of crude oil imports and fourth-largest supplier of coal, according to the latest Eurostat data.