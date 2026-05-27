Astana-Moscow: Economic dimension and the Eurasian context of cooperation

Strategic partnership and alliance

Preparations for the talks in Astana took place amid the high dynamics of political dialogue. In March, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation, separately emphasized the importance of the upcoming state visit for strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations.

Over the past year, the bilateral agenda has expanded significantly. While energy and trade previously remained the main topics, cooperation today covers digitalization, transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, education, culture, tourism, and humanitarian projects. At the same time, the main factor bringing the countries closer together remains the economy.

At the end of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $27.4 billion. Russia retains the status of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner, and the sides are already openly discussing the transition to a new stage of cooperation, with the goal of reaching $30 billion in mutual trade.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia are traditionally formed by metals, mineral raw materials, chemical industry products, and agricultural goods.

At the same time, the share of processed and industrial products is gradually increasing. Meanwhile, imports from Russia remain significantly more diversified. Russia supplies Kazakhstan with equipment, machinery, petroleum products, automobiles, chemical products, metallurgical goods, and food products.

As noted by Manarbek Kabaziev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, relations between the two countries are currently at the stage of qualitative transformation.

“We have moved to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, which was formalized in the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership and Alliance signed by the presidents of the two countries in 2025. This is not a rejection of traditional strategic partnership, but its evolution. At the same time, the emphasis is shifting toward technological cooperation, joint infrastructure development, digitalization, and the creation of sustainable value-added chains in the context of a changing global architecture,” the expert emphasized.

From trade to industrial cooperation

The economic indicators of recent years demonstrate a high level of integration between the two countries. Economist Bauyrzhan Iskakov emphasizes that the volume of mutual trade at $27.4 billion reflects not simply trade growth, but close mutual integration of the economies of Kazakhstan and Russia.

“To maintain positive dynamics, the key areas are expanding industrial cooperation, developing the transport and logistics system, agriculture, energy, and digital trade infrastructure. Mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, food production, and the development of transit connections have particular strategic importance,” the expert notes.

According to him, the current trade growth is being shaped by several factors simultaneously: long-term integration within the EAEU, the restructuring of global logistics, and increased sanctions pressure, which accelerated changes in trade routes and increased the importance of land transport corridors.

Cooperation is becoming less and less limited to raw material exchange.

Today, more than 22,000 companies with Russian participation operate in Kazakhstan. Over the past two decades, Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $28.5 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amounted to about $9 billion.

Russian capital is actively present in energy, the oil and gas sector, industry, banking, agriculture, and logistics.

“The work of nearly 22,000 companies with Russian participation contributes to the expansion of the investment base, job creation, and the strengthening of production ties. At the same time, diversification of the economy alongside attracting foreign investment remains relevant,” Bauyrzhan Iskakov noted.

The EAEU as a territory of common interests

A significant part of economic interaction is developing through the mechanisms of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In 2026, Kazakhstan is chairing the EAEU, and the upcoming summit of the organization in Astana will become one of the central political events of the year.

As Manarbek Kabaziev notes, amid the fragmentation of the global economy, the union’s potential is not weakening.

“For both countries, the EAEU ensures four freedoms: movement of goods, services, capital, and labor. Despite global challenges, the union’s potential as an integration center remains and is even strengthening,” the expert emphasized.

Photo credit: sszi.kz

Today, within the union, the emphasis is shifting toward industrial cooperation, digitalization, and the development of joint logistics infrastructure. In fact, this concerns the creation of a more complex interaction model in which Kazakhstan becomes not only a transit territory, but also a production hub.

Joint production

One of the most notable trends in recent years has become the expansion of industrial cooperation. In March 2026, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan and Russia had already implemented 122 major joint projects worth around $25 billion. These concern not only raw material initiatives, but also projects in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, transport infrastructure, digitalization, and energy.

According to Manarbek Kabaziev, the main difference of the current stage is the transition from separate projects to systemic interaction.

“Energy provides basic resources, transport and logistics connect markets, digitalization increases process efficiency, and humanitarian cooperation forms the human capital capable of implementing these projects. A synergistic effect emerges: success in one sphere strengthens results in others. This approach makes interaction more resilient to external shocks and creates long-term competitive advantages for the economies of both countries,” he emphasized.

The most illustrative example of the transition to long-term technological cooperation is energy. One of the main projects remains the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. According to experts, implementation of the project in the village of Ulken can become transformative for the country’s economy, not only through new energy capacity, but also thanks to the formation of a high-tech industry, training of engineering personnel, and creation of new production chains.

At the same time, cooperation in the oil and gas industry and electric power sector continues to develop. In early May, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov held talks in Moscow with Russian colleagues. The sides discussed joint infrastructure projects, development of oil and gas cooperation, electric power, and energy security issues.

Against the backdrop of growing domestic electricity consumption, energy cooperation with Russia is gaining special importance for Kazakhstan.

“Joint projects make it possible to strengthen energy security, modernize infrastructure, and ensure stable supplies of fuel and electricity, which directly affects the sustainability of industrial production,” Bauyrzhan Iskakov noted.

Eurasia’s logistics hub

Following the restructuring of global trade routes, Kazakhstan has significantly strengthened its importance as a transit territory between East and West. For Kazakhstan-Russia interaction, the international transport corridor “North-South,” connecting Russia, Kazakhstan, and South Asian countries, is acquiring key importance. At the same time, routes linking China and Europe continue to play a major role.

Astana and Moscow are increasingly speaking about transforming Kazakhstan into one of the central Eurasian transit hubs.

“If projects on digitalization, development of the North-South corridor, and modernization of border infrastructure are fully implemented, Kazakhstan could become one of Eurasia’s key transit hubs. This will strengthen the country’s position as a major logistics node between China, Russia, and Europe. Growth in transit revenues, in turn, will create additional opportunities for attracting investment into the logistics sector,” Bauyrzhan Iskakov believes.

Photo credit: From Bauyrzhan Iskakov's personal archive

One of the fastest-developing areas is transport digitalization. Since February 2026, Kazakhstan has introduced a system of navigation seals for transit transportation, allowing cargo tracking without physical inspection and reducing border crossing times. Railway document circulation is also gradually being transferred into electronic format.

Additional momentum for cooperation was provided by the memorandum on interaction in the field of unmanned transport and digitalization of the sector, signed by Kazakhstan and Russia in April 2026. The document provides the development of electronic transport documents and training specialists to work with modern logistics technologies.

At the same time, modernization of checkpoints on the Kazakhstan-Russia border continues. In 2026, Kazakhstan began upgrading 30 checkpoints, synchronizing the work with the Russian side.

Issues for further cooperation

Despite the high level of cooperation, the bilateral agenda still contains a number of issues requiring additional work. One of them remains access of Kazakh agricultural products to Russian transport infrastructure. In April 2026, Kazakhstan once again raised the issue of lifting restrictions on the transit of grain and legumes through Russian seaports.

“Resolving this issue will reduce logistics costs and increase the sustainability of export supplies for Kazakh agricultural producers,” Manarbek Kabaziev believes.

Another important topic is water security. Astana and Moscow continue joint work on issues related to the use of the Irtysh River and preparation of a water management master plan. Experts believe that amid climate change and growing water shortages, the topic of transboundary rivers will gradually acquire increasing importance for regional policy.

“With a competent, scientifically based approach and mutual consideration of interests, this will remain an area of productive cooperation,” Manarbek Kabaziev emphasized.

At the same time, external economic risks associated with sanctions pressure and the high dependence of certain sectors on the external environment remain.

“The most effective strategy for Kazakhstan remains developing cooperation with Russia while simultaneously strengthening ties with China, Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East,” Bauyrzhan Iskakov believes.

Humanitarian dimension

In recent months, cooperation in education, culture, and tourism has noticeably intensified. In April, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held talks with the leadership of the Russian federal territory Sirius. The sides discussed joint educational projects, development of creative schools, and the creation of a Russian-Kazakh children’s orchestra. Today, Sirius schools already operate in Almaty, Astana, and other cities of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Russian federal territory Sirius

In addition, academic cooperation, scientific initiatives, and cultural exchange are actively expanding.

“The humanitarian direction is becoming a full-fledged component of bilateral relations. Such projects strengthen intercultural dialogue, develop human capital, and create a foundation of trust between peoples,” said Manarbek Kabaziev.

What will define the negotiation agenda

The upcoming state visit of Vladimir Putin to Astana is viewed by the sides as an event of strategic significance. It is expected that the talks will cover virtually the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, from energy and transport to digitalization, industrial cooperation, and the humanitarian sphere.

Today, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are gradually moving beyond the framework of the classic “export-import” model. A more complex system of interconnections is being formed, based on joint infrastructure, industrial cooperation, transit interdependence, and technological cooperation.

At the same time, Kazakhstan continues to adhere to a multi-vector foreign policy course, maintaining balanced relations with various centers of power.

“Kazakhstan is deepening cooperation with Russia in mutually beneficial areas while simultaneously developing dialogue with China, Europe, Türkiye, the United States, and Central Asian countries. This approach makes it possible to preserve strategic flexibility and resilience,” Manarbek Kabaziev emphasized.

Against the backdrop of the transformation of the global economy, the importance of Kazakhstan-Russia partnership for the entire Eurasian space continues to grow. For Kazakhstan, Russia remains one of the largest trading partners, investors, and participants in large-scale infrastructure projects. For Moscow, Astana remains not only the largest ally, but also a key industrial and logistics partner in the Eurasian space. The upcoming talks in Astana will likely focus not only on developing existing mechanisms of interaction, but also on more subtle adjustment of relations taking into account the new geoeconomic reality.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27-29 at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.