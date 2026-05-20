Astana hosts OSCE diplomats for key talks on enhancing cooperation

The meeting at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry focused on cooperation within the OSCE framework and prospects for further cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the OSCE is built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to the values of security, sustainable development, and human rights, noted Arman Issetov, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to continue mutually beneficial engagement with the Organization’s member states across all three dimensions of the OSCE.

In their turn, the foreign ambassadors noted Kazakhstan’s important role in the Organization, and highlighted the high level of cooperation among the countries within the OSCE.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing pragmatic and mutually acceptable cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR confirm their readiness to continue dialogue on democratic reforms.