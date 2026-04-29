Kazakhstan, OSCE ODIHR confirm readiness to continue dialogue on democratic reforms

The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation in strengthening democratic institutions, improving electoral processes, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting human rights.

Special attention was given to the results of the March 15 republican referendum and the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, described as an important step in the country’s democratization and modernization.

Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue constructive dialogue with OSCE ODIHR on improving electoral legislation, developing civil society institutions, and enhancing mechanisms for human rights protection.

Telalian expressed gratitude for the warm reception and confirmed ODIHR’s commitment to providing expert, legal, and technical support, including the exchange of best practices in democratic reforms and election monitoring.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing the dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov discussed cooperation on law enforcement and legal order with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu.