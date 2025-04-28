EN
    Astana gymnasts claim bronze in Tashkent leg of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

    12:09, 28 April 2025

    Gymnasts from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth claimed a bronze medal in the third leg of the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

    The press service of the capital's administration office reports that Astana's Furor team secured a spot in the top three, showcasing impressive skills in the 5-ribbon routine. The Chinese team took the first place, while Poland claimed silver.

    Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

    “Our girls’ hard work paid off. They trained relentlessly, pouring their hearts into every routine. This is the result of their dedication and perseverance. Moving forward, we’ll keep pushing for even greater achievements,” said the team’s coach Meruert Balginbayeva.

    Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

    The team consisted of Astana gymnasts Aida Khakimjanova, Zhasmin Zhunisbaeva, Kristina Chepulska, Madina Myrzabay, Aizere Kenes, and Aizere Nurmagambetova.

    As reported earlier, the athletes have clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

    Nariman Mergalym
