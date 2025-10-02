Astana – Budapest: Substantive dialogue, strategic partnership

Dynamics of political dialogue

During the visit, prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries are expected to be discussed. In this context, it should be noted that a substantive political dialogue has been established between Astana and Budapest.

In 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán paid an official visit to Kazakhstan.

“It is always a pleasure to return home. Hungarians are delighted to come to Kazakhstan because we are connected by thousand-year-old common roots,” Viktor Orbán said at a meeting in Akorda.

Last year, the President of Kazakhstan made a state visit to Hungary, during which strategic agreements were signed and important arrangements were reached. Priority attention was given to the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector, agriculture, logistics, nuclear industry, and the financial sphere.

In May of this year, the Head of our State took part in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest and, within the framework of the visit, held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Photo credit: Akorda.kz

Economy and investment

A priority area on the bilateral agenda is trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Hungary is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Trade turnover last year increased by 6.4% and amounted to about USD 200 million, while in the first eight months of the current year the figure rose by 22.1% and exceeded USD 164.6 million.

According to the Ministry of Trade, exports from Kazakhstan to Hungary from January to August 2025 increased 4.1 times and amounted to USD 11.2 million.

“The main export goods are propylene polymers (27.6%), mineral fertilizers (22.9%), bird hides and down (20.9%), as well as technical oils, fish fillets, and plastic processing equipment,” the Ministry specified.

Imports to Kazakhstan from Hungary in January–August 2025 increased by 16.2% and amounted to USD 153.4 million.

“Among the main goods are pharmaceutical products (21.9%), agricultural machinery (12%), rolling stock parts (6.7%), tires, insecticides and herbicides, as well as live cattle and poultry,” the Ministry of Trade and Integration reported.

Hungarian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy exceeded USD 370 million, and the joint investment portfolio includes 16 projects worth about USD 700 million in areas such as mechanical engineering, agriculture, and logistics.

In short, Hungary holds a special place for Kazakhstan. It became the first European country in Central Europe to sign a declaration of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. This happened in 2014.

As for specific mechanisms of cooperation, work is underway at the level of Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commissions on economic cooperation, on cooperation in combating organized crime, terrorism, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Kazakh-Hungarian Business Council is active, and a joint agricultural direct investment fund has been established.

In terms of trade prospects, Kazakhstan is ready to expand exports to Hungary across 95 commodity positions.

An important area of cooperation is seen in the transport and logistics sector and collaboration within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. As part of further development of cooperation, construction of an intermodal terminal in Budapest is planned for 2026 together with the Hungarian company L.A.C. Holding.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

As political analyst Alibek Tazhibayev emphasizes, Hungary has a unique position in the EU: it maintains close ties with Central Asia and often takes an independent stance in a number of European debates.

“Kazakhstan’s openness to contacts with Budapest may be perceived by part of the EU as an attempt to strengthen its own autonomy and diversify foreign policy partnerships,” the expert believes.

According to him, the visit of the President of Hungary to Kazakhstan may significantly increase political and media attention toward Kazakhstan from the European Union.

Hungary as a partner of Kazakhstan in Europe

Hungary is an observer in the Organization of Turkic States, but this in no way affects Budapest’s economic activity within the framework of Turkic integration. Hungary became a full member of the Turkic Investment Fund, contributing USD 100 million. In addition, several years ago it opened a credit line worth USD 1.5 billion to support business initiatives of OTS member states.

Cooperation is developing in all areas – from agriculture to digitalization. In particular, not long ago a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between JSC “NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” and a subsidiary of the Hungarian international group of companies 4iG Group.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The document provides for the creation of a joint working group and cooperation in satellite technologies, data exchange, ground infrastructure, and personnel training.

In addition, joint ventures are being launched, and the creation of the Kazakhstan–Hungary Investment Fund is at the stage of formation.

According to Alibek Tazhibayev, Hungary can indeed become a kind of channel for promoting Kazakhstan’s interests in Europe.

“Budapest is interested in the developing markets of Central Asia, actively invests, and builds humanitarian and educational relations. Kazakhstan and Hungary have experience of cooperation in education, energy, and logistics,” the expert stressed.

In general, bilateral and multilateral partnership between Astana and Budapest attracts great interest. And this applies not only to the economic sphere, but also to human relations. This is a friendly and brotherly state, bound with Kazakhstan by a common destiny, as has been repeatedly emphasized during negotiations at the level of heads of state.

Earlier it was reported that President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 1–3.