President of Hungary to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
19:13, 30 September 2025
The President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok, is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on October 1-3, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In Astana, the Presidents are expected to hold talks to debate prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.
The Heads of State will also attend the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum.
As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks in Astana.