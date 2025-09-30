EN
    President of Hungary to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    19:13, 30 September 2025

    The President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok, is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on October 1-3, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President of Hungary to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Astana, the Presidents are expected to hold talks to debate prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

    The Heads of State will also attend the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum.

    As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks in Astana. 

    President of Kazakhstan Hungary President Kazakhstan-Hungary Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
