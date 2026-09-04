Astana, Bern eye expanded ties as new Swiss Ambassador begins mission

During the meeting, the Swiss Ambassador presented copies of her credentials. The sides exchanged views on current issues of the bilateral agenda, including further development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, and economic and investment cooperation.

Particular attention was given to prospects for enhanced cooperation in digitalization, environmental protection, the agro-industrial sector, and water resources management.

Concluding the meeting, Arman Issetov emphasized the importance of further strengthening Kazakhstan-Switzerland cooperation and expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement between Astana and Bern.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Switzerland had named Christine Honegger its Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.