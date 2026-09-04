Astana, Bern eye expanded ties as new Swiss Ambassador begins mission
Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issetov, has received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Christine Honegger Zolotukhin, on the occasion of the commencement of her diplomatic mission in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh MFA press service.
During the meeting, the Swiss Ambassador presented copies of her credentials. The sides exchanged views on current issues of the bilateral agenda, including further development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, and economic and investment cooperation.
Particular attention was given to prospects for enhanced cooperation in digitalization, environmental protection, the agro-industrial sector, and water resources management.
Concluding the meeting, Arman Issetov emphasized the importance of further strengthening Kazakhstan-Switzerland cooperation and expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement between Astana and Bern.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Switzerland had named Christine Honegger its Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.