Astana and Almaty join Indian community in joyous Independence Day festivities

The celebrations began with the choral singing of the National Song – Vande Mataram, as a tribute to its 150 years. Ambassador of India, Shri Y.K. Sailas Thangal hoisted the Tiranga (National Flag of India), which was followed by the recitation of the National Anthem and reading out of the Address of the Hon’ble President of India to the Nation on the occasion.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Kazakhstan

The celebration ceremony was attended by more than 100 guests, including the Embassy officials, members of Indian community and Kazakh friends of India, winners of Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz and painting competition.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Thangal deliberated on the hallmarks of President's Address, including features of Indian economy and ideals of democracy. He also thanked the Kazakh leadership for their role in strengthening the bond of friendship between India and Kazakhstan.

As a tribute to the Motherland, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) organized a cultural program, titled – VANDE MAATRIBHUMI – SALUTE TO THE MOTHERLAND. The Kazakh and Indian guests were enthralled by wonderful performances by the artists of SVCC which included patriotic songs, Kathak Dance, popular dance forms in tricolour and traditional colourful costumes and accompaniments; performances of Tabla and Santoor Maestros was also part of the program. The atmosphere was filled with joy and feeling of patriotism with the wonderful performances on the stage.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Kazakhstan

The participants of BKJ Quiz and Painting Competition on traditional “Indian Art forms” and “India Through my Lens” were also given certificates by the Ambassador. The presentation of the program concluded with the felicitation of artistes by Ambassador and Madam Mrs. Shanngamla Thangal.

In a similar ceremony on the occasion, FS (Cons & PIC) Shri Hoti Lal hoisted the National Flag at the Representative Office of India, Almaty. The event was attended by more than 70 members of the Indian community and friends of India from Kazakhstan joined the joyous occasion.

Phоtо credit: The Embassy of India in Kazakhstan

A corner was also established both in Astana and Almaty to celebrate the spirit of freedom – Har Ghar Tiranga where people took selfie for uploading on Har Ghar Tiranga website, and an Exhibition on Vande Mataram and Har Ghar Tiranga was also organized at Embassy residence.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day.