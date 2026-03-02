Astana airport warns passengers of security system checks

According to the capital’s airport authorities, brief alarm activations may occur throughout the day. The airport emphasized that the procedure is part of routine maintenance and is not related to any emergency situation.

“Passengers and staff will be notified in advance via the public address system before the inspections begin,” the Astana Airport press service clarified.

All activities are proceeding as scheduled and remain under the supervision of the relevant authorities. The inspections are intended to ensure the airport infrastructure continues to operate safely and without disruption.

Passengers are advised to remain calm and follow the guidance of airport staff should alarm signals be activated.

On March 1, Astana International Airport also announced possible adjustments to the schedules of several international flights to and from Middle Eastern countries.

Earlier, it was reported that flights from Kazakhstan to the Middle East had been suspended until 3 March.