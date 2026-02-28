Kazakhstan suspends flights over six Middle Eastern countries

“In connection with the current situation in the Middle East and the high level of threat to civil aviation safety, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan imposes a full ban on flights over, within, and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until further notice,” the statement said.

The directive applies to all regular and non-regular passenger, cargo, and technical flights operated by Kazakhstani airlines.

The Civil Aviation Committee noted that foreign carriers including Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Flydubai, Jazeera Airways, Air Cairo, and Red Sea are developing contingency plans jointly with tour operators.

Air Astana's flights to Middle Eastern countries have been suspended through March 3, 2026 inclusive.

To assist passengers, a 24/7 call center will operate at the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan: +7 (717-27) 79-82-15.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on airline websites and contact the following numbers:

· Air Astana: +7 727 244 44 77, +7 (717-25) 8-44-77, +7 (702-70) 2-44-77

· FlyArystan: +7 727 331 1010 (WhatsApp +7 (702-70) 2-02-27)

· SCAT: +7 (725-29) 9-88-80

· Qazaq Air: +7 727 356 14 14

· Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport: +7 (717-27) 0-29-99

· Almaty International Airport: +7 (727-22) 8-00-19

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that no Kazakh citizens were among those injured during Israel's attack on Iran.