    Astana Airport warns of possible flight schedule changes

    13:41, 1 March 2026

    Astana International Airport has announced possible adjustments to the schedules of several international flights to and from Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Astana Airport

    The airport explained that the changes are linked to the evolving situation in a number of Middle Eastern states.

    Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.

    Airport officials emphasized that they remain in constant contact with air carriers and are monitoring the situation to ensure safety and minimize possible inconvenience for travelers.

    Earlier, it was reported that flights from Kazakhstan to the Middle East had been suspended until 3 March.

