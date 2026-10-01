Assaubayeva’s position changes in latest FIDE women’s rankings

According to the October 2026 Top 100 Women ranking, Assaubayeva has a classical rating of 2,532. She lost four rating points since the previous list, slipping from fifth to seventh place.

Aleksandra Goryachkina and China’s Tan Zhongyi moved ahead of Assaubayeva, both with ratings of 2,536. Four-time world champion Hou Yifan of China remains at the top of the ranking with 2,596 points.

The FIDE women’s top 10 for October 2026 is as follows:

Hou Yifan (China) — 2,596 Zhu Jiner (China) — 2,559 Ju Wenjun (China) — 2,553 Lei Tingjie (China) — 2,552 Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE) — 2,536 Tan Zhongyi (China) — 2,536 Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) — 2,532 Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) — 2,524 Koneru Humpy (India) — 2,518 Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) — 2,509

Assaubayeva most recently competed at the 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, representing Kazakhstan on the first board. Kazakhstan’s women’s team finished the tournament with 18 points to claim silver, behind China.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Timur Turlov, who has served as the President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, was elected FIDE President.