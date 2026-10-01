Assaubayeva’s position changes in latest FIDE women’s rankings
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has dropped to seventh place in the latest women’s ranking published by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
According to the October 2026 Top 100 Women ranking, Assaubayeva has a classical rating of 2,532. She lost four rating points since the previous list, slipping from fifth to seventh place.
Aleksandra Goryachkina and China’s Tan Zhongyi moved ahead of Assaubayeva, both with ratings of 2,536. Four-time world champion Hou Yifan of China remains at the top of the ranking with 2,596 points.
The FIDE women’s top 10 for October 2026 is as follows:
- Hou Yifan (China) — 2,596
- Zhu Jiner (China) — 2,559
- Ju Wenjun (China) — 2,553
- Lei Tingjie (China) — 2,552
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE) — 2,536
- Tan Zhongyi (China) — 2,536
- Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) — 2,532
- Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) — 2,524
- Koneru Humpy (India) — 2,518
- Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) — 2,509
Assaubayeva most recently competed at the 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, representing Kazakhstan on the first board. Kazakhstan’s women’s team finished the tournament with 18 points to claim silver, behind China.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Timur Turlov, who has served as the President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, was elected FIDE President.